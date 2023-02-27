World Markets

Soccer-Messi named FIFA player of the year 2022

Credit: REUTERS/HANNAH MCKAY

February 27, 2023 — 04:40 pm EST

Written by Julien Pretot for Reuters ->

PARIS, Feb 27 (Reuters) - Lionel Messi was named FIFA player of the year on Monday after winning his maiden World Cup title with Argentina in December in Qatar.

The 35-year-old forward scored two goals in the World Cup final, which Argentina won on penalties against France following a 3-3 draw after extra time.

