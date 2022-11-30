World Markets

Soccer-Messi misses penalty as Poland hold Argentina scoreless at halftime

Credit: REUTERS/DYLAN MARTINEZ

November 30, 2022 — 02:48 pm EST

By Nick Said

DOHA, Nov 30 (Reuters) - Poland goalkeeper Wojciech Szczesny saved a Lionel Messi penalty as Argentina dominated the first 45 minutes of their World Cup Group C clash at Stadium 974 but have nothing to show for it with the halftime score 0-0.

With Mexico and Saudi Arabia also goalless in the other game in the group, as things stand Poland will top the pool with five points and meet Australia in the last 16, while Argentina will finish second and take on champions France in the next round.

(Reporting by Nick Said, editing by Pritha Sarkar)

