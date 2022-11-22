World Markets

Soccer-Messi makes dream start in quest for World Cup

Credit: REUTERS/ALBERT GEA

November 22, 2022 — 05:19 am EST

Written by Andrew Cawthorne for Reuters ->

LUSAIL, Qatar, Nov 22 (Reuters) - Argentina's captain and top scorer Lionel Messi began his fifth World Cup in style on Tuesday with a 10th minute penalty against Saudi Arabia as he embarked on his final quest for the only major trophy that has eluded him.

Messi, 35, who also nearly scored with a shot from inside the box in the opening minutes at the Lusail Stadium, celebrated joyfully after sending Saudi goalkeeper Mohammed Al-Owais the wrong way with his coolly-dispatched penalty.

(Reporting by Andrew Cawthorne; Editing by Christian Radnedge)

((andrew.cawthorne@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

