Soccer-Messi in PSG lineup for Manchester City Champions League clash
PARIS, Sept 28 (Reuters) - Lionel Messi was named in Paris St Germain's starting lineup fortheir Champions League Group A clash against Manchester City on Tuesday after missing the team's last two Ligue 1 games with a bruised knee.
The Argentine forward features alongside Kylian Mbappe and Neymar in a 4-3-3 formation that also includes Italy midfielder Marco Verratti, who is back after four games out with a knee injury.
PSG are second in the group after their initial 1-1 draw at Club Brugge.
City are first after hammering RB Leipzig 6-3.
