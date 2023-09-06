News & Insights

Soccer-Messi, Haaland, Mbappe nominated for Ballon d'Or, Putellas misses out

Credit: REUTERS/CHRISTIAN HARTMANN

September 06, 2023 — 02:58 pm EDT

Written by Tommy Lund for Reuters ->

Sept 6 (Reuters) - Inter Miami striker Lionel Messi was among the nominees for the prestigious men's Ballon d'Or trophy announced by organisers France Football magazine on Wednesday.

Seven-time winner Messi led Argentina to World Cup glory in Qatar last December, their first triumph since 1986.

Manchester City striker Erling Haaland, who won the UEFA award for the best men's player on Thursday, and Paris St Germain forward Kylian Mbappe are also among the nominees.

Barcelona's Alexia Putellas, who has won the women's award for the past two years, was not nominated this year.

Chelsea duo Sam Kerr and Millie Bright were among the 30 female nominees, along with Barcelona's Aitana Bonmati, who helped Spain to World Cup glory last month.

The awards for the best men's and women's player in the world will be presented on Oct. 30.

(Reporting by Tommy Lund in Gdansk Editing by Toby Davis)

((TommyAlexander.Lund@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Reuters
Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.