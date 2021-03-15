Soccer-Messi equals Xavi's Barcelona appearance record

Lionel Messi equalled Xavi Hernandez's all-time appearance record for Barcelona when he lined up for the La Liga match against Huesca on Monday.

The Argentine, who joined Barca aged 13 in 2000 before making his first team debut four years later, moved level with the Catalan on 767 appearances.

He now holds the record alongside being the club's all-time highest goalscorer with 359 and most-decorated player having lifted 34 pieces of silverware in Blaugrana.

He has also racked up the most assists (289), hat-tricks (48) and has won the Ballon d'Or a record six times.

Messi will have the chance to become the outright holder next Sunday when Barca travel to Real Sociedad.

