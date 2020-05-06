Soccer-Merkel says Bundesliga can restart in second half of May

Germany's Bundesliga soccer league can re-start in the second half of May following the coronavirus stoppage, Chancellor Angela Merkel said on Wednesday.

The announcement was made as part of an easing of lockdown measures. The Bundesliga has been on hold since mid-March because of the pandemic. The German Football League is due to decide on Thursday to decide on further details.

