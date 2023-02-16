Soccer-McAllister to become UEFA Exco's female member in first for Wales

February 16, 2023 — 12:45 pm EST

Written by Martyn Herman for Reuters ->

LONDON, Feb 16 (Reuters) - Former Wales captain Laura McAllister will stand unopposed to become the UEFA Executive Committee's designated female member, the Football Association of Wales said on Thursday.

The 58-year-old, capped 24 times by her country, will become the first representative from Wales to be elected to a position on European football's governing, according to the FAW.

McAllister will be officially elected to the committee at the UEFA congress on April 5 in Lisbon.

"The FAW represents a modern, progressive nation and I know that Laura's knowledge and experience will prove a huge asset to the wide and diverse European football family," FAW chief executive Noel Mooney said in a statement.

McAllister, who is gay, has been Deputy Chairperson of UEFA's Women's Football Committee and is a member of the UEFA Working Group on gender equality.

"Welsh football is breaking through a lot of glass ceilings currently and joining the UEFA Executive Committee will be a tremendous achievement for the FAW and a very proud moment for me and my family," she said.

McAllister made headlines in November at the Qatar World Cup when she was told to remove a rainbow-coloured bucket hat she was wearing when attending the Wales v United States match.

(Reporting by Martyn Herman Editing by Christian Radnedge)

