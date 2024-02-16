Soccer-Mbappe's expected departure a 'big loss' for PSG, fans say

By Manuel Ausloos

PARIS, Feb 16 (Reuters) - France captain Kylian Mbappe's expected departure from Paris St Germain is a huge loss for the team, but may be good news for him, fans said on Friday after widespread reports that the 25-year-old forward told his team he was leaving.

Mbappe, a member of France's 2018 World Cup-winning team, has told the club he would leave a free agent when his contract ends in June, seven years after joining them, numerous French media reported on Thursday.

It's "a really big loss, he is a very important player," 22-year-old fan Gwendal said.

"For PSG, obviously, it's ... a big loss," said 19-year old fan Tristan, a student. But, he added: "It's a good thing for him personally, yes. Because if he joins Real (Madrid), it's the club where he can really win titles and the Ballon d'Or, I think."

Mbappe, who helped the capital club win five Ligue 1 titles and three French Cups, is PSG's all-time leading scorer with 243 goals in 290 appearances.

He has long been linked with LaLiga side Real Madrid, and fans in Paris expected him to head there.

"I think he will go to Real Madrid. I mostly don't see what other club could have the means to buy him," 20-year-old student and soccer fan Elliott Fallot said.

His departure "would be a big loss for PSG because he scored many goals," said Cosmin Prada, a 28-year-old university professor from Romania and soccer enthusiast, adding it would be "a big win for Real Madrid," if he goes there.

Mbappe signed for PSG from Monaco in 2017 for 180 million euros ($193.90 million) to become the second most expensive player ever after Brazilian Neymar, who joined the French champions the same year for 222 million euros.

PSG, who lead the Ligue 1 standings by 11 points, host Nice on Friday.

PSG and Mbappe have not yet publicly commented on the player's reported departure.

($1 = 0.9283 euros)

(Reporting by Manuel Ausloos, Writing by Ingrid Melander Editing by Christian Radnedge)

