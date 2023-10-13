Soccer-Mbappe shines as France qualify for Euros with Portugal and Belgium

*

Mbappe scores twice as France beat Netherlands 2-1

*

Belgium, Portugal win 3-2 to also reach finals

*

Dutch face tricky trip to Greece on Monday

(adds details)

By Julien Pretot

PARIS, Oct 13 (Reuters) -

France's Kylian Mbappe rediscovered his touch in spectacular fashion as he grabbed a double to lead his side to a 2-1 away win against an injury-ravaged Netherlands and early qualification for Euro 2024 on Friday.

The World Cup runners-up, who will be joined in the June 14-July 14 tournament in Germany by Portugal and Belgium, kept a perfect record in Group B with six wins.

Portugal have also won all their matches in Group J after Goncalos Ramos's goal and a double by Cristiano Ronaldo earned them a 3-2 home victory against Slovakia in Group J.

Belgium went through in Group F with a 3-2 win away to Austria, who would have qualified with a victory, as Dodi Lukebakio scored twice before Romelu Lukaku wrapped up the points after the break.

At the Johan Cruijff Arena, France were comfortable for more than 80 minutes, even if a couple of mistakes by goalkeeper Mike Maignan could have cost them dearly.

Mbappe, who left the training camp for a day for personal reasons this week, volleyed home in the seventh minute from Jonathan Clauss's perfect cross before pointing to the sky with both hands.

Les Bleus allowed the hosts to gain a bit of confidence before the interval but Mbappe made sure there would be no comeback eight minutes into the second half.

The 24-year-old, who has had an inconsistent start to the season with Paris St Germain, collected a subtle layoff from Adrien Rabiot before curling a sublime shot into the far top corner from the edge of the box for his 42nd international goal.

It took him past France great Michel Platini into fourth place on the national team's all-time top scorers list behind Olivier Giroud (54) Thierry Henry (51) and Antoine Griezmann (44).

Griezmann was playing a record-extending 81st consecutive game for France.

The Netherlands were without Cody Gakpo, Jurrien Timber, Sven Botman, Matthijs de Ligt, Frenkie de Jong, Mark Flekken, Memphis Depay, Noa Lang, Teun Koopmeiners, Tyrell Malacia, and Steven Berghuis because of injuries.

They reduced the arrears through Quilindschy Hartman in the 83rd minute with the 21-year-old's first goal on his debut.

Greece kept their qualifying hopes alive with a 2-0 win in Ireland to take second place in the group on 12 points, three ahead of the Netherlands who have a game in hand.

France, who have not missed a Euros since 1988, next face Scotland in a friendly next week while the Netherlands travel to Greece for their next qualifier on Monday. (Reporting by Julien Pretot; Editing by Ken Ferris) ((julien.pretot@thomsonreuters.com; +33149495370;)) Keywords: SOCCER EURO NLD FRA/REPORT (WRAPUP 1, PIX)

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.