Soccer-Mbappe has penalty saved, limps off early in Ligue 1 game

PARIS, Feb 1 (Reuters) - Kylian Mbappe sustained an apparent thigh injury and missed a penalty in Paris St Germain's Ligue 1 away game against Montpellier on Wednesday.

The France forward had his spot-kick parried away by Benjamin Lecomte in the eighth minute but had to take it again and the Montpellier keeper again denied him.

Mbappe limped off the pitch holding the back of his left thigh in the 20th minute.

Ligue 1 leaders PSG take on Bayern Munich in their Champions League last-16 first leg in two weeks.

(Reporting by Julien Pretot; Editing by Ed Osmond)

