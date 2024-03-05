News & Insights

Soccer-Mbappe double fires PSG into Champions League quarters

Credit: REUTERS/Vincent West

March 05, 2024 — 04:55 pm EST

Written by Fernando Kallas for Reuters ->

SAN SEBASTIAN, Spain, March 5 (Reuters) - Paris St Germain's Kylian Mbappe scored twice to lead them into the Champions League quarter-finals with a comfortable 2-1 win away to Real Sociedad in their last-16 second leg that wrapped up a 4-1 aggregate victory on Tuesday.

Bidding to win their first Champions League title, a disciplined PSG made the most of their chances from counter attacks, with the lightning fast Mbappe a constant menace.

He created a couple of opportunities early on before scoring the opener with a fabulous curling strike in the 15th minute.

The France captain scored again in the 56th minute as he took a Lee Kang-in through ball in his stride before bursting into the box and beating the goalkeeper at his near post.

Real Sociedad's Mikel Merino netted a consolation goal in the 89th minute with a deflected strike.

