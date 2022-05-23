Soccer-Mbappe 'can imagine' Real Madrid's disappointment after PSG extension

May 23 (Reuters) - France forward Kylian Mbappe said he "can imagine" Real Madrid's disappointment after rejecting them to sign a contract extension with Paris St Germain, adding that he will be supporting the Spanish side in the Champions League final against Liverpool.

Mbappe had been widely tipped to join Real Madrid when his contract expired at the end of the season but on Saturday signed an extension at PSG until 2025.

LaLiga reacted angrily to Mbappe's contract extension, saying it would file a complaint to European soccer's governing body UEFA and that PSG's new offer "attacks the economic stability" of European football.

Real also had a bid for Mbappe rejected last year.

Mbappe thanked Real Madrid and their president Florentino Perez for their interest in signing him.

"I am aware of the chance and privilege I had at being coveted by such an institution. I can imagine their disappointment," he wrote on Twitter.

"I will be their biggest fan in the Champions League final in Paris. My home."

Mbappe, who scored 39 goals and provided 26 assists for PSG in all competitions this season, said he can "continue to grow" at the club.

"I'm convinced that I can continue to grow here, at a club which is giving itself every means to reach the top," Mbappe said. "I am very happy to be able to continue to evolve in France ... "

The 23-year-old is scheduled to speak at a news conference alongside PSG club president Nasser al-Khelaifi later on Monday.

(Reporting by Aadi Nair in Bengaluru; Editing by Peter Rutherford )

((Aadi.Nair@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.