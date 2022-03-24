Soccer-Mature Weigl ready for Germany restart after five-year absence

FRANKFURT, Germany, March 24 (Reuters) - Midfielder Julian Weigl is back in the Germany squad after a five-year absence, stronger and more mature since his move to Benfica more than two years ago.

The defensive midfielder surprisingly earned his first Germany call-up since 2017 for the friendlies at home to Israel on Saturday and away to the Netherlands on Tuesday on the back of two strong seasons at the Portuguee club.

Germany coach Hansi Flick has said Weigl's call-up was necessary to provide a midfield alternative to Joshua Kimmich, who is out for personal reasons.

The 26-year-old Weigl had enjoyed a meteoric rise at Borussia Dortmund and earned his first of five Germany caps in 2016 but he suffered a series of injuries as Kimmich dominated in the defensive midfield role for Germany.

His move to Benfica in 2020 was seen by some as a career setback, leaving the more competitive Bundesliga and Dortmund for the Portuguese top division.

"Many saw this step as a setback but for me it was never an issue," Weigl told a news conference. "I was convinced of the project, the club and the potential. You see it this season."

Benfica have reached the Champions League quarter-finals where they face Liverpool next month. But his Germany call-up was still a surprise, he said.

"The joy was extreme when Hansi (Flick) called me," he said. "I did not really expect it. I was with a team mate. I saw the name on the phone. I could not believe it. I ran around the corner and had to call him back because I had missed his call."

Weigl's move from the Bundesliga to Lisbon has proved a wise decision with the player having become an automatic starter in the Portuguese team's lineup.

In 41 matches in all competitions this season Weigl has scored three goals and set up another four.

"I have matured in Lisbon, have grown up with the move abroad as well and I have also improved physically," he said. "My task on the pitch remains the same and that is to try to provide stability."

While his comeback after five years is already a big deal, Weigl could be forgiven for eyeing a spot in Germany's World Cup squad later this year.

"I take it step-by-step. It is firstly important to show here that the coach can rely on me. Of course I would like to be at the World Cup." he said.

"I will try to project the same qualities I have been showing in the club."

(Reporting by Karolos Grohmann; Editing by Ken Ferris)

