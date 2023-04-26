Soccer-Mason expects reaction from Spurs against United after Newcastle thrashing

April 26 (Reuters) - Interim Tottenham Hotspur coach Ryan Mason has demanded a reaction from his players when they face Manchester United on Thursday after they suffered a 6-1 humiliation at Newcastle United in their last match.

The defeat at St. James' Park on Sunday ended in the sacking of Mason's predecessor as interim boss, Cristian Stellini, and left Spurs sixth in the standings, six points behind fourth-placed United, and one behind Aston Villa in fifth.

"Absolutely a reaction," Mason told reporters on Wednesday when asked what he expected from Spurs. "Sunday was disappointing, so I would hope and expect a reaction from the players and everyone in this building."

Mason said Spurs were ready for United and that a positive result could put the club back on the right track.

"They've had a good season and won a trophy which is important for a big club. It will be difficult but we fully believe we can get a good result," Mason added.

"We've got six games to try and have a positive little run but I believe in this group and I believe in this football club as well.

"I've been in football long enough to know how things can turn around very quickly and a result can change a lot. Hopefully we can transmit that to the pitch."

Victory would allow Spurs to leapfrog Villa into fifth place and cut the gap on United to six points, though Erik Ten Hag's men would still have two games in hand.

Spurs skipper Hugo Lloris, who was replaced by goalkeeper Fraser Forster at halftime during the loss to Newcastle, is a doubt for Thursday's game with a muscle problem.

(Reporting by Pearl Josephine Nazare in Bengaluru; Editing by Christian Radnedge)

