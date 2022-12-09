World Markets

Soccer-Martinez replaces Gomez for Argentina's showdown against Netherlands

December 09, 2022 — 12:55 pm EST

Written by Mark Gleeson for Reuters ->

By Mark Gleeson

LUSAIL, Qatar, Dec 9 (Reuters) - Argentina have brought back Lisandro Martinez to replace Alejandro Gomez in a tactical switch to their line-up for Friday’s World Cup quarter-final against the Netherlands, who also made a single change to their starting side.

The inclusion of Martinez hints at a cautious approach from coach Lionel Scaloni, who was able to include Rodrigo De Paul after reports in the media, which the midfielder denied, that he had a muscle issue.

But veteran attacker Angel di Maria, who had been a doubt for the match, did not make the line-up for a second successive game, having started all of Argentina’s group encounters but missed the last-16 victory over Australia due to a left thigh injury.

Dutch coach Louis van Gaal sprung a surprise by starting with forward Steven Bergwijn and dropping midfielder Davy Klaassen, suggesting he will have a three-man attack led by Memphis Depay and with Cody Gakpo, who has scored three goals at the tournament in Qatar.

Van Gaal kept Marten de Roon in midfield as the enforcer for playmaker Frenkie de Jong despite taking Atalanta midfielder off at halftime in their last-16 victory over the U.S.

Teams:

Netherlands: Andries Noppert, Daley Blind, Nathan Ake, Virgil van Dijk (capt), Jurrien Timber, Denzel Dumfries, Marten de Roon, Steven Bergwijn, Frenkie de Jong, Cody Gakpo, Memphis Depay.

Argentina: Emiliano Martinez, Cristian Romero, Lisandro Martinez, Nicolas Otamendi, Nahuel Molina, Marcos Acuna, Rodrigo De Paul, Alexis Mac Allister, Enzo Fernandez, Julian Alvarez, Lionel Messi.

