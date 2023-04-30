News & Insights

Soccer-Marseille score twice in three minutes to beat Auxerre 2-1

April 30, 2023 — 04:44 pm EDT

Written by Karolos Grohmann for Reuters ->

MARSEILLE, France, April 30 (Reuters) - Olympique de Marseille struck twice in three minutes in the second half to come from a goal down and beat AJ Auxerre 2-1 in Ligue 1 on Sunday, tightening their hold on second place.

Goals from Cengiz Under in the 74th minute and Alexis Sanchez in the 76th cancelled out Auxerre's first-half lead.

Marseille are now on 70 points, four ahead of Lens who have a game in hand. They face each other next week. Paris St Germain are in top spot on 75.

The hosts got off to a strong start and Sead Kolasinac went close to putting them in front with a glancing header in the 11th minute but the ball flew narrowly wide.

Vitinha, who had six shots on goal by the 22nd minute, went close on two occasions with Marseille having boxed Auxerre in their own half.

The visitors, however, stunned the home crowd when they scored against the run of play with a thundering Birama Toure volley in the 32nd minute.

Marseille left their comeback late with Under firing into the top corner after they had missed several more scoring chances and Sanchez completing their fightback with a shot from a tight angle.

