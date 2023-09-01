News & Insights

Soccer-Marseille held as 10-man Nantes recover from early setbacks

Credit: REUTERS/JOHANNA GERON

September 01, 2023 — 05:44 pm EDT

Written by Reuters ->

Sept 1 (Reuters) - Olympique de Marseille were held to a 1-1 draw at Nantes in Ligue 1 as the hosts staged a recovery after conceding a goal and having a player sent off inside 10 minutes on Friday.

Marseille moved provisionally top of the table with eight points from four games but several sides have a chance to go above them this weekend. Nantes are 15th with two points.

New Marseille arrival Ismailia Sarr, signed from Watford, scored in successive games with a volley after four minutes.

Nantes' woes were compounded when 17-year-old debutant Bastien Meupiyou was sent off five minutes later for pulling back Sarr who was free on goal after a poor Pedro Chirivella back pass.

However, Nantes' Egyptian striker Mostafa Mohamed scored a stunning equaliser, turning and hammering home in the 39th minute.

After that the home side, roared on by a boisterous crowd at the Stade de la Beaujoire, clung on tenaciously for a share of the spoils despite being a man down.

Former Chelsea striker Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang, who had made little impression, almost secured a win for Marseille in stoppage time but his effort went wide. (Writing by Mark Gleeson in Cape Town; Editing by Ken Ferris) ((mark.gleeson@thomsonreuters.com; +27828257807; Reuters Messaging: mark.gleeson.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net)) Keywords: SOCCER FRANCE NAN OLM/REPORT

