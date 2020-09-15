US Markets

Soccer-Marseille coach Villa-Boas defends Alvaro against Neymar racism complaint

Contributor
Rik Sharma Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/GONZALO FUENTES

Olympique de Marseille coach Andre Villas-Boas has defended Alvaro Gonzalez after Neymar accused the centre back of racism.

BARCELONA, Sept 15 (Reuters) - Olympique de Marseille coach Andre Villas-Boas has defended Alvaro Gonzalez after Neymar accused the centre back of racism.

Paris St Germain forward Neymar said he was the target of a racist slur from Alvaro during Sunday's 1-0 defeat by Marseille, in which he was sent off for brawling along with four other players.

"We are alongside our player, in the search for the truth," Villas-Boas told reporters on Tuesday. "We are sure that Alvaro is not racist. Olympique de Marseille represents multiculturality.

"He (Neymar) suffered, too. He knows precisely the impact of false accusations (after a rape case against him was dismissed and the perpetrators charged with perverting the course of justice).

"It's not correct towards Alvaro. It's a sensitive subject. Marseille and PSG are here to help find the truth."

Neymar struck Alvaro on the back of the head during the game and later tweeted saying he regretted not hitting the Spaniard in the face.

The Brazilian admitted on Instagram that it was a mistake to attack Alvaro but defended his own stance against racism.

Alvaro's team mate Valentin Rongier said: "I heard absolutely nothing. (Alvaro) is always smiling and respectful, even if he likes to make fun of others. Maybe he managed to make Neymar go berserk."

(Reporting by Rik Sharma, editing by Pritha Sarkar)

((riksharmaesp@gmail.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Latest US Markets Videos

    #TradeTalks: How Investors Start to Position Themselves in front of the Election

    WealthWise Financial CEO Loreen Gilbert joins Jill Malandrino on Nasdaq #TradeTalks to discuss what she is watching in the markets as investors start to position themselves in front of the election.

    4 days ago

    Reuters

    Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

    Learn More

    Explore US Markets

    Explore

    Most Popular