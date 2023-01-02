Soccer-Marseille beat Montpellier 2-1 to preserve top-three spot

Jan 2 (Reuters) - A well-placed goal from Nuno Tavares and an own goal from Maxime Esteve handed Olympique de Marseille a 2-1 win over Montpellier, ensuring they maintained third place in Ligue 1 on Monday.

The result allowed Igor Tudor's side to narrow the gap with leaders Paris St Germain to eight points. They have 36 points from 17 games, four behind Lens in second place.

Lens beat PSG 3-1 on Sunday to hand the champions their first league loss of the season.

Montpellier keeper Jonas Omlin denied Jordan Veretout a goal two minutes after the break but Tavares was quick to pounce and he fired the rebound into the top-right corner to break the deadlock.

Esteve then sealed the win for the visitors in the 61st minute when he headed the ball into his own net after a set piece.

Tavares was shown a straight red card three minutes from time after a severe late challenge on Arnaud Souquet.

Teji Savanier converted a penalty in stoppage time for Montpellier but they could not prevent Marseille from bagging all three points.

(Reporting by Tommy Lund in Gdansk)

