News & Insights

Soccer-Marcelino returns for second stint as Villarreal manager

Credit: REUTERS/PABLO MORANO

November 13, 2023 — 10:21 pm EST

Written by Reuters ->

Nov 14 (Reuters) - Villarreal have appointed Marcelino as manager following the departure of Jose Rojo Martin just two months after taking charge, the Spanish club said late on Monday.

Rojo Martin, known as 'Pacheta', parted ways with Villarreal on Friday, with Director of Football Miguel Angel Tena leading the side in their 3-1 defeat at Atletico Madrid on Sunday.

Marcelino, who has signed a deal until 2026, also managed Villarreal from 2013 to 2016 and guided them to the Spanish top flight.

The 58-year-old helped Villarreal achieve three top-six finishes and a Europa League semi-final in his final season.

Marcelino last coached Ligue 1 side Olympique de Marseille.

Villarreal are 14th in LaLiga with 12 points from 13 matches. They next host 12-placed Osasuna on Nov. 26.

(Reporting by Pearl Josephine Nazare in Bengaluru; Editing by Peter Rutherford )

((PearlJosephine.Nazare@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Reuters
Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.