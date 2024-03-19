News & Insights

Soccer-Manchester Utd's Mainoo gets first England call-up

Credit: REUTERS/JASON CAIRNDUFF

March 19, 2024 — 10:55 am EDT

Written by Pearl Josephine Nazare for Reuters ->

March 19 (Reuters) - Manchester United midfielder Kobbie Mainoo has received his first England senior call-up ahead of their two friendlies, the national team said on Tuesday, after the youngster's impressive run at the Premier League club.

The 18-year-old has been drafted into manager Gareth Southgate's squad for matches at Wembley against Brazil on March 23 and Belgium on March 26.

Mainoo is a graduate of United's youth setup, and he has made 14 appearances for the club in the Premier League this season.

(Reporting by Pearl Josephine Nazare in Bengaluru; Editing by Hugh Lawson)

((PearlJosephine.Nazare@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Reuters
Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.