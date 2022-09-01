Soccer-Manchester United sign Antony and Dubravka on transfer deadline day

Updates with Dubravka signing

Sept 1 (Reuters) - Manchester United have completed the signing of Brazil winger Antony from Ajax Amsterdam and brought in goalkeeper Martin Dubravka from Newcastle United on loan, the Premier League club announced on Thursday's transfer deadline day.

Antony, who has joined for a reported initial fee of 80.75 million pounds ($93.65 million) and who played under United manager Erik ten Hag at Ajax, has signed a five-year contract with the option of an additional year.

"This is an incredible moment in my career to be joining one of the most iconic clubs in the world," Antony, 22, told the club's website.

Antony registered 12 goals and 10 assists in 33 games in all competitions as Ajax won a third straight Eredivisie title and made the last 16 in the Champions League last season.

He has been capped nine times by Brazil since his debut in 2021, scoring twice.

"Playing under Erik ten Hag was perfect for me and my development," Antony added. "His style of football and coaching brings out the best in me..."

"My time at Ajax was fantastic ... but now I am ready for the next challenge, and I can't wait to join my new team mates and play my part in bringing success to Manchester United."

Slovakia international Dubravka, whose transfer is subject to registration, will spend this season on loan with United having the option to make the transfer permanent.

The 33-year-old, who has 29 caps, will be back-up for David de Gea.

"I am joining an excellent group of goalkeepers with lots of experience in the Premier League, and I know that we will push and support each other to keep our standards at the highest levels," Dubravka said.

Antony and Dubravka are United's latest signings following the arrivals of Tyrell Malacia, Christian Eriksen, Lisandro Martinez and Casemiro.

United are 12th in the Premier League standings with six points from four games. They travel to bottom side Leicester City on Thursday.

($1 = 0.8624 pounds)

(Reporting by Hritika Sharma and Manasi Pathak in Bengaluru; Editing by John Stonestreet and Ken Ferris)

