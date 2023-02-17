US Markets
Soccer-Manchester United receive bid from Qatari Banker Al Thani

February 17, 2023 — 03:32 pm EST

Written by Anita Kobylinska for Reuters ->

Feb 17 (Reuters) - Manchester United have received a bid from Sheikh Jassim Bin Hamad Al Thani for 100% of the Premier League soccer club, said an official statement from Qatari banker Al Thani's representatives on Friday.

"The bid will be completely debt free via Sheikh Jassim's Nine Two Foundation, which will look to invest in the football teams, the training centre, the stadium and wider infrastructure..." the statement read.

(Reporting by Anita Kobylinska in Gdansk)

