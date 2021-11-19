World Markets

Soccer-Managing PSG players' moods and entourages is not easy - Pochettino

Contributor
Rohith Nair Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/GONZALO FUENTES

Paris St Germain manager Mauricio Pochettino said coaching the Ligue 1 side with "the best players in the world" was not easy as he had to manage their emotions as well as their entourages.

Nov 19 (Reuters) - Paris St Germain manager Mauricio Pochettino said coaching the Ligue 1 side with "the best players in the world" was not easy as he had to manage their emotions as well as their entourages.

Pochettino was appointed by PSG at the start of the year in the hope the Argentine would guide the club to an elusive Champions League crown.

PSG enjoy an embarrassment of riches in attack with Lionel Messi joining forces with Neymar and Kylian Mbappe while Angel Di Maria, Mauro Icardi and Julian Draxler are also options, leaving Pochettino with selection headaches every week.

"We manage people with emotions, everyone's behaviour is not a flat line. It's a succession of ups and downs -- one is happy, another is hurt, one is performing well, another not," Pochettino told L'Equipe.

"I think the most important thing for the staff is to try to balance the moods.

"We must not forget that we have in our hands the best players in the world, but also their families, their media entourages, their followers. It's not easy."

PSG, who are 10 points clear at the top of Ligue 1 and play Nantes at home on Saturday, failed to defend the league title last season while they fell at the semi-final stage in the Champions League.

Pochettino, who was previously manager at Tottenham Hotspur and guided them to a Champions League final, said the requirements at the French side were vastly different, with an expectation of immediate success.

"PSG wants to win. To win the Champions League, the Championship, the Cup - all the matches. They didn't come looking for us to build a project, asking us what we needed to develop our ideas, or what we like," he added.

"We came here to adapt and to win, with the structure and characteristics of the players who are here."

(Reporting by Rohith Nair in Bengaluru Editing by Toby Davis)

((Rohith.Nair@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Other Topics

US Markets

Latest World Markets Videos

    Rubenstein Says China Isn't as Attractive as It Once Was

    Carlyle Group co-founder David Rubenstein says his two biggest concerns are rising interest rates and the U.S.-China relationship. He talks with Bloomberg's Dani Burger at the SuperReturn International private equity and venture capital conference.

    Nov 10, 2021

    Reuters

    Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

    Learn More

    Explore World Markets

    Explore

    Most Popular