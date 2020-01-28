Soccer-Man Utd's Pogba 'desperate' to play, says Solskjaer

Manchester United midfielder Paul Pogba is "desperate" to play after having his ankle cast removed following surgery earlier this month but there is still no timeline for the Frenchman's return, manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer has said.
