MANU

Soccer-Man Utd's performance in Europa League loss 'unacceptable': Ten Hag

Credit: REUTERS/MARCELO DEL POZO

April 20, 2023 — 10:42 pm EDT

Written by Reuters ->

April 21 (Reuters) - Manchester United manager Erik ten Hag said his players lacked passion and the manner of their Europa League quarter-final exit was "unacceptable" after the Premier League side lost 3-0 at Sevilla on Thursday.

Youssef En Nesyri scored twice at the Ramon Sanchez-Pizjuan Stadium as Sevilla, 13th in LaLiga, cast aside their domestic struggles to go through 5-2 on aggregate.

United put in a listless and error-strewn performance, with goalkeeper David de Gea and defender Harry Maguire culpable for a couple of Sevilla's goals.

Asked if Sevilla displayed more fight than his side, Ten Hag told reporters: "I have to acknowledge, it's the truth. It's hard, it's tough, but it's the truth."

The Dutch manager said United had to show more desire and more composure on the ball.

"When you get a setback, you have to deal with it, and carry on ... It's not about playing skills, it's about character. So be composed and have desire and passion," he added.

"They had more willingness to win ... . I think that's unacceptable."

United play Brighton & Hove Albion in the FA Cup semi-finals on Sunday before a Premier League trip to Tottenham Hotspur.

(Reporting by Aadi Nair in Bengaluru; Editing by Peter Rutherford )

((Aadi.Nair@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags
Reuters
Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

MANU

More Related Articles

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.