Soccer-Man Utd's Martinez out for rest of season with foot injury

Credit: REUTERS/CARL RECINE

April 14, 2023 — 04:16 pm EDT

Written by Tommy Lund for Reuters ->

April 14 (Reuters) - Manchester United defender Lisandro Martinez will miss the remainder of the season due to a fractured metatarsal bone in his foot, the Premier League club said on Friday.

Martinez was carried off during United's 2-2 draw with Sevilla in the Europa League on Thursday after he fell to the ground clutching his right foot with no opponents nearby.

Fellow centre-back Raphael Varane, who was also injured and substituted at halftime during the quarter-final, first leg at Old Trafford, is expected to be out for a few weeks.

United said Argentine World Cup winner Martinez would make a full recovery in time for the start of next season.

"Everyone at Manchester United sends Lisandro and Rapha our best wishes for a speedy recovery," the club said in a statement.

(Reporting by Tommy Lund in Gdansk; Editing by Ken Ferris)

((TommyAlexander.Lund@thomsonreuters.com;))

