News & Insights

MANU

Soccer-Man Utd defender Jones to leave club after 12 years

Credit: REUTERS/CRAIG BROUGH

May 19, 2023 — 06:42 am EDT

Written by Hritika Sharma for Reuters ->

MANCHESTER, England, May 19 (Reuters) - Manchester United centre back Phil Jones said on Friday that he will leave the club after 12 years when his contract expires at the end of the season, ending an injury-plagued stay at Old Trafford.

Jones, 31, has played more than 200 games for United but has endured a torrid time with injuries over the past four seasons, managing only 13 appearances since the start of the 2019-20 campaign.

"My time at Manchester United has been nothing short of incredible," Jones wrote in an open letter to United fans. "To wear this shirt just once, to wear this badge and represent everyone associated with it, has been an honour.

"I wish I could have played more. I wish I could have given more to the many squads I played amongst. I will say, from the bottom of my heart, I did everything I could.

"It's not a time to be sad. It's a time to look back, for me and my family, and be happy that I managed to live a dream at United."

Jones last played for United last season, in a 3-0 Premier League win over Brentford in May 2022. He has made 229 appearances for United since joining from Blackburn Rovers in 2011 and also has 27 caps for England.

"Our No.4 is now taking some time before deciding his next move and everybody at United would like to wish Phil the very best of luck for the future," the club said in a statement.

Fourth-placed United travel to Bournemouth in the Premier League on Saturday as they look to secure a top four spot.

(Reporting by Hritika Sharma in Hyderabad; Editing by Ken Ferris)

((hritika.sharma@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Reuters
Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

MANU

More Related Articles

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.