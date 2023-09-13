Soccer-Man Utd confirm Qualcomm's Snapdragon as new shirt sponsor

Sept 13 (Reuters) - Manchester United have agreed a deal with U.S. technology company Qualcomm that will see its Snapdragon brand replace the TeamViewer logo as their shirt sponsor from next season, the Premier League club said.

The club did not reveal the financial details of the deal but The Athletic reported Qualcomm and United had agreed on a contract for a minimum of three years, with the Old Trafford-based side "targeting an agreement worth 60 million pounds ($74.92 million) per year".

United signed a five-year deal with German tech firm TeamViewer in 2021 to be their principal shirt sponsor, replacing Chevrolet.

However, United said in December that they had reached a "mutually-beneficial agreement" with TeamViewer giving the club the option of buying back the rights to its shirt front sponsorship.

It added that it would undertake a focused sales process in a "normalised market", having agreed the TeamViewer deal at the height of the COVID-19 pandemic.

"Manchester United has agreed to an expanded strategic collaboration with Qualcomm Technologies, Inc., that will see the Snapdragon brand displayed on the front of the club's famous shirt," United said in a press release late on Tuesday.

"Qualcomm Technologies is already a global partner of Manchester United, promoting its Snapdragon brand.

"Under the expanded agreement, Snapdragon will become Manchester United's front-of-shirt partner from the start of the 2024-25 season, featuring on the home, away and third kits of the men's and women's teams."

United signed a 900 million pounds deal with Adidas in July, renewing their partnership with its official kit supplier for 10 more years.

($1 = 0.8008 pounds)

(Reporting by Pearl Josephine Nazare in Bengaluru; Editing by Peter Rutherford )

((PearlJosephine.Nazare@thomsonreuters.com;))

