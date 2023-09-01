Soccer-Man Utd bring in midfielder Amrabat and defender Reguilon on loan

Changes slug, no change to story

Sept 1 (Reuters) - Manchester United have signed Morocco midfielder Sofyan Amrabat from Fiorentina and Spanish left-back Sergio Reguilon from Tottenham Hotspur on season-long loans, the Premier League club announced on Friday.

No financial details were disclosed for the 27-year-old Amrabat's move but British media said United will pay 8.6 million pounds ($10.83 million) and there is an option to buy.

"It is a huge honour to become a Manchester United player. I’ve had to be patient for this moment but I’m someone who always listens to my heart and now I am representing the club of my dreams," he said.

Amrabat, who has 49 caps, played every minute of Morocco's run to the World Cup semi-finals in Qatar last year.

The 26-year-old Reguilon arrives as a replacement for England's Luke Shaw, who issidelined for several weeks after sustaining a muscle injury last month. Back-up Tyrell Malacia is also out of action due to an injury picked up last season.

Reguilon came through Real Madrid's academy and joined Spurs in 2020 after a season on loan at Sevilla where he won the Europa League.

"Having spoken to the manager (Eric ten Hag), I know what he needs from me and I am ready to play my part in helping the team to achieve success," Reguilon said.

"I know that I can contribute to Manchester United this season, I am ready to fight for this group and show everyone my qualities."

Reguilon made over 60 appearances for Spurs in his first two seasons in England but spent the 2022-23 campaign on loan at Atletico Madrid.

United arein eighth spot with six points from three Premier League games andon Sunday visit fifth-placed Arsenal, whoare a point above them in the table.

($1 = 0.7944 pounds)

