News & Insights

World Markets
MANU

Soccer-Man Utd bring in midfielder Amrabat and defender Reguilon on loan

Credit: REUTERS/Phil Noble

September 01, 2023 — 06:32 pm EDT

Written by Aadi Nair and Tommy Lund for Reuters ->

Changes slug, no change to story

Sept 1 (Reuters) - Manchester United have signed Morocco midfielder Sofyan Amrabat from Fiorentina and Spanish left-back Sergio Reguilon from Tottenham Hotspur on season-long loans, the Premier League club announced on Friday.

No financial details were disclosed for the 27-year-old Amrabat's move but British media said United will pay 8.6 million pounds ($10.83 million) and there is an option to buy.

"It is a huge honour to become a Manchester United player. I’ve had to be patient for this moment but I’m someone who always listens to my heart and now I am representing the club of my dreams," he said.

Amrabat, who has 49 caps, played every minute of Morocco's run to the World Cup semi-finals in Qatar last year.

The 26-year-old Reguilon arrives as a replacement for England's Luke Shaw, who issidelined for several weeks after sustaining a muscle injury last month. Back-up Tyrell Malacia is also out of action due to an injury picked up last season.

Reguilon came through Real Madrid's academy and joined Spurs in 2020 after a season on loan at Sevilla where he won the Europa League.

"Having spoken to the manager (Eric ten Hag), I know what he needs from me and I am ready to play my part in helping the team to achieve success," Reguilon said.

"I know that I can contribute to Manchester United this season, I am ready to fight for this group and show everyone my qualities."

Reguilon made over 60 appearances for Spurs in his first two seasons in England but spent the 2022-23 campaign on loan at Atletico Madrid.

United arein eighth spot with six points from three Premier League games andon Sunday visit fifth-placed Arsenal, whoare a point above them in the table.

($1 = 0.7944 pounds)

(Reporting by Aadi Nair in Bengaluru and Tommy Lund in Gdansk Editing by Toby Davis and Ken Ferris)

((Aadi.Nair@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

World Markets
Reuters
Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

MANU

More Related Articles

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.