MANU

Soccer-Man Utd and Palace fined 55,000 pounds each for mass confrontation

Credit: REUTERS/PHIL NOBLE

February 28, 2023 — 12:19 pm EST

Written by Rohith Nair for Reuters ->

Feb 28 (Reuters) - Manchester United and Crystal Palace have both been fined 55,000 pounds ($66,506) for a mass confrontation between their players in a Premier League match earlier this month, England's Football Association (FA) said on Tuesday.

The incident took place in the second half of the Feb. 4 game -- which United won 2-1 at home -- where Casemiro was shown a straight red card for appearing to grab Will Hughes by the throat when both teams clashed following a tackle on Antony.

United accepted the that they had failed to ensure their players conducted themselves in an orderly fashion and refrained from provocative behaviour but Palace had denied the charge.

"An independent Regulatory Commission subsequently found the charge against Crystal Palace proven and imposed both of the clubs' fines," the FA said.

United, who are third in the standings, next host West Ham United in the fifth round of the FA Cup on Wednesday while 12th-placed Palace are away at Aston Villa in the Premier League on Saturday.

($1 = 0.8270 pounds)

(Reporting by Rohith Nair in Bengaluru; Editing by Christian Radnedge)

((Rohith.Nair@thomsonreuters.com; Reuters Messaging: https://twitter.com/RohithNair))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags
Reuters
Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

MANU

More Related Articles

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.