Soccer-Man United's Varane faces month out with hamstring injury

Shrivathsa Sridhar Reuters
Credit: REUTERS/TONY OBRIEN

Nov 3 (Reuters) - Manchester United defender Raphael Varane sustained a hamstring injury in their Champions League draw with Atalanta on Tuesday and will be out for around a month, the club said on Wednesday.

The 28-year-old France international started the match as part of United's three-man central defence partnership, but had to be replaced in the opening half.

Varane only returned to the team for last weekend's 3-0 victory over Tottenham Hotspur after overcoming a groin injury sustained on international duty last month.

He completed a reported 34 million-pound ($46.5 million) move to United from Real Madrid this summer.

United drew 2-2 with Atalanta thanks to Cristiano Ronaldo's two goals and top Group F with seven points after four matches.

They take on local rivals Manchester City in the Premier League on Saturday before the international break.

($1 = 0.7307 pounds)

(Reporting by Shrivathsa Sridhar in Bengaluru, editing by Ed Osmond)

