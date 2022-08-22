Soccer-Man United's Rashford calls for unity ahead of Liverpool clash

Aug 22 (Reuters) - Manchester United forward Marcus Rashford urged the team to show unity on the pitch as they look to recover from a 4-0 defeat at Brentford and return to winning ways following a poor start to their Premier League campaign.

United, who are 19th in the league after losing both opening games, will be hoping to secure their first top-flight points under new manager Erik ten Hag when they host Liverpool later on Monday.

When asked if United had failed to work as a unit in the early weeks of the season, Rashford told Sky Sports, "in moments in the games, it's not happened and we've paid the price. It's something we need to do for as long as possible during 90 minutes.

"We understand in a 90-minute game it can bring you different challenges but as long as we're all together I'm confident we can deal with whatever is thrown our way," Rashford added in the interview, which was published on Monday.

"The sooner we do that the better. For us it's just about getting points on the board. We want to get going for the season and once we do that we'll get a feel for winning again."

The 24-year-old added that the Premier League clash against arch-rivals Liverpool had come at the right time for United.

"We have a chance to put it right and there's no better game to do that than Liverpool at Old Trafford," Rashford said.

"If we can play well and get a result it will be positive for us and get us going for the season."

(Reporting by Aadi Nair in Bengaluru, editing by Ed Osmond)

