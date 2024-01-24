News & Insights

Soccer-Man United's Martial suffers another lengthy injury setback

Jan 24 (Reuters) - Manchester United forward Anthony Martial will be ruled out of play until April as he recovers from surgery for a groin injury, the club said on Wednesday.

The 28-year-old only made 19 appearances this season across all competitions after being sidelined due to an undisclosed illness. He was last brought as a substitute during United's 3-0 loss to Bournemouth in the Premier League in December.

"Anthony Martial has completed successful surgery to address a groin complaint and will be out of action for about 10 weeks as he rehabilitates," United said in a statement.

United were plagued by injury woes this season but there has been good news elsewhere in the squad as midfielder Casemiro and defenders Lisandro Martinez and Luke Shaw have returned to training after being out injured, manager Erik ten Hag confirmed on Jan. 12.

United are seventh in the League standings, 16 points behind leaders Liverpool, and meet Newport County in the fourth round of the FA Cup on Sunday.

