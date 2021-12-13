Soccer-Man United's league game at Brentford postponed due to COVID-19

Dec 13 (Reuters) - Manchester United's Premier League match at Brentford on Tuesday has been postponed due to a number of COVID-19 cases at the Old Trafford club, the league announced on Monday.

"The decision was taken following guidance from medical advisers due to the exceptional circumstances of an ongoing COVID-19 outbreak within Manchester United’s squad," the league said in a statement.

"First team operations at the club’s Carrington Training Complex were closed down today to help control the outbreak and minimise risk of further infection among players and staff."

(Reporting by Manasi Pathak in Bengaluru; Editing by Ken Ferris)

