Soccer-Man United's Hojlund to miss two to three weeks with injury

MANCHESTER, England, Feb 23 (Reuters) - Manchester United striker Rasmus Hojlund, who has scored in six successive Premier League games, is expected to be sidelined for two to three weeks with a muscle injury ina big blow for the team's quest for a top-four finish.

"It is a small injury, two or three weeks," manager Erik ten Hag told reporters on Friday. "It is a risk (to get injured) in high-intensity training. It is not a big injury but he has to wait for two three weeks."

The recovery time means that not only will the 21-year-old Dane miss Saturday's league game against Fulham, but also United's FA Cup fifth-round tie at Nottingham Forest on Wednesday and the Manchester derby at the Etihad on March 3.

Hojlund has seven goals in the league after his brace helped United to a 2-1 victory at Luton Town last Sunday.

Ten Hag's team, who have won their last five matches in all competitions, are sixth in the Premier League standings on 44 points, five behind fourth-placed Aston Villa. Fulham are 12th.

The manager spoke to reporters for the first time since British billionaire Jim Ratcliffe's $1.25 billion deal for a 25% stake in the club was completed. He said he and Ratcliffe speak regularly and he believes the new co-owner has confidence in him.

"Absolutely, we have so many talks, we are very aligned, we have the same ambition and are very aligned in the process," Ten Hag said. "I am 19 months in. I see we go in the right direction. I can see a team coming, progressing and developing. We work hard on the training pitch and during games."

Ratcliffe is keen to restore United to their former glory. They last won the Premier League in 2012-13, which was Alex Ferguson's final season as manager.

He echoed a famous Ferguson phrase earlier this week when he said he wants to eventually get the better of rivals Manchester City and Liverpool.

"I'd want to knock them all off their perch," Ratcliffe had said.

Ten Hag said Ratcliffe's lofty goals do not mean more pressure on him or his players.

"It's normal pressure because we have the same ambition," the manager said. "And we have the same targets."

