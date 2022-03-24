MANU

Soccer-Man United's Fernandes to sign new five-year deal - BBC

Manchester United midfielder Bruno Fernandes is set to sign a new five-year contract that will keep him at the club until 2027, the BBC and other British media reported.

The Portugal international joined United from Sporting Lisbon in January 2020 and has become a key player at the Premier League club. His current deal expires in June 2025.

The 27-year-old playmaker has scored 49 goals in 117 appearances in all competitions for United, though his form has dipped this season.

Fernandes is currently on international duty with Portugal, who defeated Turkey in the World Cup playoff semi-final on Thursday.

United host Leicester City in the league on April 2 after the international break.

