News & Insights

US Markets
MANU

Soccer-Man United to play Arsenal, Liverpool in U.S. in close season

Credit: REUTERS/JASON CAIRNDUFF

February 23, 2024 — 12:20 pm EST

Written by Lori Ewing for Reuters ->

MANCHESTER, England, Feb 23 (Reuters) - Manchester United will play friendlies against rivals Liverpool and Arsenal in the United States later this year as part of their preparations for the next Premier League season.

"Tour 24" will have United take on Arsenal on July 27th at Los Angeles's 70,000-seat SoFi Stadium. They then meet Liverpool on Aug. 3 at the University of South Carolina in Columbia, marking the biggest club soccer game ever played at the 77,559-capacity Williams-Brice Stadium.

Last year, United played four close-season games in the U.S. in front of 235,168 total fans, including a sold-out game against Arsenal in New Jersey.

(Reporting by Lori Ewing Editing by Christian Radnedge)

((Lori.Ewing@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

US Markets
Reuters
Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

MANU

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.