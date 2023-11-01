Soccer-Man United slump at home to Newcastle, West Ham knock out Arsenal

By Lori Ewing

MANCHESTER, England, Nov 1 (Reuters) - Manchester United were humbled 3-0 at home by Newcastle United in the League Cup fourth round as their dismal start to the season took a serious turn for the worse on Wednesday.

Manchester United manager Erik ten Hag looked shell-shocked as his team were booed off the pitch and the Dutchman is under intense pressure following their 3-0 home defeat by Manchester City on Sunday.

In a repeat of this year's final at Wembley which Manchester United won 2-0, Newcastle led 2-0 at halftime thanks to goals by Miguel Almiron and Lewis Hall before extending their lead through Joe Willock to ease into the quarter-finals.

Newcastle took the lead when Almiron scored in the 28th minute after Tino Livramento won the ball and set up the Paraguayan to slot the ball past keeper Andre Onana.

Hall doubled the lead eight minutes later, volleying into the far corner after a poor clearance and the misery continued for the home crowd when Willock sliced through the defence and slotted his shot into the bottom corner around the hour mark.

Manchester United have lost eight of their last 15 games in all competitions - their worst run since 1972.

West Ham United knocked out Arsenal with a 3-1 victory thanks to goals from Mohammed Kudus and Jarrod Bowen and an own goal from defender Ben White at the London Stadium.

Martin Odegaard pulled one back in the 96th minute, but it was too little too late for the visitors.

Cody Gakpo and Darwin Nunez scored to give record nine-times winners Liverpool a 2-1 victory over Bournemouth. Nunez's goal was his third in his last three appearances for the Reds.

Chelsea defeated Blackburn Rovers 2-0, Everton knocked out Burnley 3-0 and Fulham beat Championship side Ipswich Town 3-1.

League One Port Vale, who beat Mansfield Town 1-0 on Tuesday, are the lowest-ranked team remaining. Championship Middlesbrough also moved on to the last eight with a 3-2 win over Exeter City.

