News & Insights

MANU

Soccer-Man United sign Japan's Women's World Cup Golden Boot winner Miyazawa

September 06, 2023 — 08:21 am EDT

Written by Lori Ewing for Reuters ->

MANCHESTER, Sept 6 (Reuters) - Manchester United on Wednesday signed Japan international Hinata Miyazawa, who won the Golden Boot at the Women's World Cup.

Financial details were not disclosed. The midfielder arrives in Manchester from WE League side Mynavi Sendai, who she joined in 2021.

Miyazawa was the only non-European award winner at the World Cup after scoring five goals in four games for the "Nadeshiko," who were eliminated by Sweden in the quarter-finals.

"I am truly very happy to be part of this wonderful family and this great team," Miyazawa said in a statement. "I am really looking forward to getting started and hope my style of play will excite our fans."

"After this summer's Women's World Cup, Hinata's attacking quality speaks for itself," said Man Utd's head of women's football Polly Bancroft. "We are thrilled to welcome her to Manchester United and to European football."

(Reporting by Lori Ewing)

((Lori.Ewing@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Reuters
Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

MANU

More Related Articles

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.