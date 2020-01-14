Soccer-Man United scrap plans for Middle East break

Jan 15 (Reuters) - Manchester United manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer has said the club have scrapped plans for a winter training camp in the Middle East because of security concerns.

United do not play between Premier League matches at home to Wolverhampton Wanderers on Feb. 1 and at Chelsea on Feb. 17.

Solskjaer took his squad to Dubai in January last year but confirmed similar plans were shelved in the wake of an American air strike at Baghdad airport this month that killed Iranian general Qassem Soleimani.

"We were looking at the Middle East but that is definitely not going to happen," Solskjaer told British media.

"I am going to give them a few days off. I don't know where they will all scatter around but we will stay in Europe."

(Reporting by Hardik Vyas in Bengaluru; Editing by Peter Rutherford )

((Hardik.Vyas@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.