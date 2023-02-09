MANU

Soccer-Man United, Palace charged by FA for 'mass confrontation'

Credit: REUTERS/PHIL NOBLE

February 09, 2023 — 11:37 pm EST

Written by Reuters ->

Feb 10 (Reuters) - Manchester United and Crystal Palace have been charged following a "mass confrontation" between their players during last weekend's Premier League, the Football Association said.

The incident took place in the 67th minute of the Feb. 4 game, which United won 2-1 at home, as Casemiro was shown a straight red card for grabbing Will Hughes by the throat when both teams clashed following a tackle on Antony.

"It is alleged both clubs failed to ensure their players conducted themselves in an orderly fashion and/or refrained from provocative behaviour," the FA said in a statement on Thursday.

"It is also alleged that Manchester United failed to ensure its players refrained from violent behaviour," it added.

The clubs have until Feb. 13 to respond to the charges.

(Reporting by Manasi Pathak in Bengaluru; Editing by Peter Rutherford )

((manasi.pathak@thomsonreuters.com;))

