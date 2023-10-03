News & Insights

Soccer-Man United misery continues as Galatasaray win 3-2 at Old Trafford

Credit: REUTERS/CARL RECINE

October 03, 2023 — 05:07 pm EDT

Written by Peter Hall for Reuters ->

By Peter Hall

MANCHESTER, England, Oct 3 (Reuters) - Manchester United's miserable season continued as they slumped to a 3-2 defeat at home to Galatasaray on Tuesday to leave them bottom of Champions League Group A and in all kinds of disarray.

Looking to put a fourth Premier League defeat of the season against Crystal Palace on Saturday to the backs of their minds, United flew out of the traps in the Manchester rain, racing into a 17th-minute lead through Denmark striker Rasmus Hojlund.

Their advantage lasted less than six minutes however as Wilfried Zaha, playing against his former club, scooped home the equaliser after poor defending from the hosts.

After the break, Hojlund brilliantly capitalised on a slip from Galatasaray defender Davinson Sanchez to clip United back in front in the 67th minute, only for Kerem Akturkoglu to level four minutes later and stun Old Trafford into silence.

A mistake from United goalkeeper Andre Onana forced Brazilian midfielder Casemiro to conceded a penalty, which saw him sent off after receiving a second yellow card.

Mauro Icardi let United off the hook as he drilled his spot kick wide but the Argentine picked himself up and slotted home a fine winner nine minutes from time to send Galatasaray up to second in the group on four points and leave United pointless.

Bayern Munich are top on six points from two games after a 2-1 win at FC Copenhagen, who are third with one point.

(Reporting by Peter Hall)

((p.hall@thomsonreuters.com;))

