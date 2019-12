Soccer-Man United focused ahead of Mourinho's return -Solskjaer

By contrast, United have struggled for consistency and sit ninth on 18 points. But Solskjaer backed his players to turn things around, saying they did not need extra motivation in the form of Mourinho.

"I don't think whoever the manager or the opposition team is will change their motivation," Solskjaer told reporters. "When you put that shirt on, it doesn't matter who you're going to play against, you've got to give it your all.

"Jose will get a good reception. That's a testament to this club and the fans. They'll remember the 2-1/2 years he was here, he won trophies, so I'm 100% sure that fans, the staff and the club will welcome him."

United will again be without Paul Pogba, with the Frenchman recovering from an ankle injury that he picked up at the end of September. But fellow midfielders Scott McTominay and Nemanja Matic could return to the team from injuries.

(Reporting by Shrivathsa Sridhar in Bengaluru; Editing by Hugh Lawson)

((Shrivathsa.Sridhar@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.