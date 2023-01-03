Soccer-Man United continue fine form with comfortable win over Bournemouth

By Peter Hall

MANCHESTER, England, Jan 3 (Reuters) - Manchester United made it four wins from four without conceding in all competitions since the World Cup break as they cruised to a 3-0 victory over lowly Bournemouth in the Premier League on Tuesday to consolidate their hold on fourth spot.

Chances were few and far between in the Manchester rain in the first half, but Brazilian midfielder Casemiro did make one count by volleying home from a free-kick to give United the lead in the 23rd minute.

Bournemouth never really threatened to get an equaliser, with the game effectively over as a contest after a rare goal from England full-back Luke Shaw doubled the hosts' advantage early in the second half.

United missed a flurry of late chances to add a third before the club's top scorer this season, Marcus Rashford, added one more to his tally late on to put the seal on another impressive victory for Erik ten Hag's side.

The win gives United a five-point cushion over Tottenham Hotspur in fifth and draws them level on points with third-placed Newcastle United, who drew 0-0 at leaders Arsenal. Bournemouth stay 15th, two points above the relegation zone.

(Reporting by Peter Hall; Editing by Ken Ferris)

((p.hall@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.