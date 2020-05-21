Soccer-Man United boss Solskjaer says will not tolerate personal agendas

May 21 (Reuters) - Manchester United manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer says he will not tolerate players with personal agendas and would rather leave positions in the squad vacant than have them upset the applecart.

Solskjaer, who was appointed permanent manager in March last year, said there were players who did not put the team first resulting in a loss of form towards the end of the season.

"In March, players were physically tired, mentally tired and we had injuries," Solskjaer told the United We Stand fanzine. "There were other things I didn't like last year – some personal agendas which couldn't be sorted out until the summer.

"That's when I saw who I could build a long-term, successful squad around. You need some egos in football, but it has to be team first... If a team is to be successful then players have to be available at different times.

"I'd rather have a hole in the squad... You want players to have a bit of ego and edge but they have to be able to adapt."

Manchester United were fifth in the Premier League with 45 points, three behind fourth-placed Chelsea when the season was suspended due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

(Reporting by Arvind Sriram in Bengaluru Editing by Christian Radnedge)

((Arvind.Sriram@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.