Soccer-Man City's Mahrez, Laporte test positive for COVID-19

Contributor
Arvind Sriram Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/XXSTRINGERXX xxxxx

Manchester City winger Riyad Mahrez and defender Aymeric Laporte have tested positive for COVID-19, the Premier League club announced on Monday.

Sept 7 (Reuters) - Manchester City winger Riyad Mahrez and defender Aymeric Laporte have tested positive for COVID-19, the Premier League club announced on Monday.

City said in a statement that both players did not display any symptoms and are currently self-isolating in line with protocols established by the Premier League and the British government.

"Everyone at the Club wishes Riyad and Aymeric a speedy recovery ahead of their return to training and the new season," City said.

The 2020-21 Premier League season will begin on Sept. 12.

Pep Guardiola's side, who failed to defend their title last season after finishing 18 points behind champions Liverpool, begin their campaign with a trip to Wolverhampton Wanderers on Sept. 21.

(Reporting by Arvind Sriram in Bengaluru Editing by Christian Radnedge)

((Arvind.Sriram@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Reuters

Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

Learn More