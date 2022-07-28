World Markets

Soccer-Man City's Foden backs Haaland to deliver in Premier League

Contributor
Aadi Nair Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/Samantha Madar

Manchester City's new signing Erling Haaland is "scary" in front of goal, team mate Phil Foden said, backing the Norwegian striker to quickly adapt to life in England and become a key cog in the Premier League champions' set-up.

Haaland, who joined City from Borussia Dortmund on a five-year contract last month, showed a glimpse of his goalscoring prowess with a poacher's finish in a 1-0 pre-season win over Bayern Munich earlier this week.

The 22-year-old's signing also brought an end to City's hunt to replace their all-time top scorer Sergio Aguero after the Argentine striker moved to Barcelona on a free transfer last year.

"He's a great addition to the team, makes everyone laugh and is humble which is important when you come to a team," Foden told Sky Sports on Thursday. "He's hungry to achieve things with us which can only mean good things.

"In front of goal he's scary. He's coming to a complete different league (with) much faster football, so it might take him a little (time) to get used to, but I'm sure when he's in his flow he's going to be unstoppable.

"He is very similar to Aguero, Haaland's got all types of finishes as well. If we can get him the ball in the right areas he is going to be really important for us this year."

City, who face FA Cup holders Liverpool in the Community Shield on Saturday, begin their Premier League title defence with a trip to West Ham United on Aug. 7.

(Reporting by Aadi Nair in Bengaluru; Editing by Simon Cameron-Moore)

((Aadi.Nair@thomsonreuters.com;))

