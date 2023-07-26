News & Insights

Soccer-Man City will fight Bayern to keep 'irreplaceable' Walker, says Guardiola

Credit: REUTERS/KIM KYUNG-HOON

July 26, 2023 — 02:17 am EDT

Written by Rohith Nair for Reuters ->

July 26 (Reuters) - Manchester City will fight to keep Kyle Walker as Bayern Munich circle to lure him away, the Premier League champions' manager Pep Guardiola said.

England international Walker, who has a year left on his City contract, has been one of Guardiola's key players. His defensive versatility allows him to play in a back-four or a back-three.

The 33-year-old, who was signed by City for an initial fee of 45 million pounds ($58 million) in 2017, has won 12 major trophies with the English champions, including a historic treble last season.

"He's an incredibly important player for us... His specific qualities are irreplaceable," Guardiola told reporters before Wednesday's pre-season friendly between the two clubs.

"We want him, yes, in the end. I don't know what will happen. I know we're in contact, both clubs. We will fight for him like I'm sure Bayern will... I don't know how it will finish."

Asked if Walker would feature against German champions Bayern in Tokyo, Guardiola said: "We need our best players out there against Bayern and we hope he is going to stay with us next season, so why should he not play?"

City's first match of the 2023-24 domestic campaign after their pre-season tour is the Community Shield game against Arsenal on Aug. 6.

($1 = 0.7754 pounds)

(Reporting by Rohith Nair in Bengaluru; editing by John Stonestreet)

((Rohith.Nair@thomsonreuters.com; Reuters Messaging: https://twitter.com/RohithNair))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Reuters
Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.